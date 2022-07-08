Art takes flight in West Bloomfield

Whether it’s a butterfly, airplane or bird, all the art pieces at a new exhibit have one word in common, “Flight.”

The Flight Art exhibit at the Janice Charach Art Gallery in West Bloomfield has been years in the making.

Natalie Balazovich, the gallery director, told Jason Carr during an interview on “Live In The D”, the inspiration behind the “Flight” theme came after losing a family member who was a pilot.

Visitors will experience art on canvas, displays and even some hanging from the ceiling. Those who attend the exhibit can leave their mark by creating a paper airplanes to hang from the ceiling.

The exhibit is now open, and goes through August 11th at the Janice Charach Art Gallery, 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield Township.