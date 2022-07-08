How to maximize your wardrobe

A great fashion skill to have is the ability to maximize your wardrobe and mix it up to create different looks. One local TikToker has gone viral for creating a wardrobe that never seems to end with only a few items.

Anastaja Chandler, better known as “She’s a Mad Thrifter,” joined “Live In The D” with Tati Amare to share how to get the most out of your wardrobe.

Wardrobe maximizing, according to Chandler, is exactly what it sounds like: maximizing your wardrobe and creating a wardrobe where you don’t know where it starts or ends, with the goal of making the most of what is in your closet.

The Mad Thrifter explained that thrifting isn’t just about saving money. She says it’s also about expressing your individuality by finding rare gems that you can use to create items that do not exist or that have never been seen by others before.

Chandler suggests using safety pins to make your outfits more versatile, but she also points out that you don’t always need them.

She mentioned that turtlenecks are her favorite to maximize because she can wear the long sleeves as short sleeve shirts. She said that by doing so, you can transition from a winter-fall look to a spring-summer look, ultimately taking your wardrobe with you throughout the year.

The best stable items to look for at thrift stores, according to Chandler, include cardigans because they can be turned into dresses or short-sleeve shirts, oversize shirts, which work best for skirts, or even blankets for making beach wear.

Watch the video above to see a demonstration of her transforming her turtleneck into a short-sleeved shirt, as well as examples of essential thrift store items and the full interview.