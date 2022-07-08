Where to eat and drink on the Detroit Riverwalk

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the most beautiful places in Detroit to spend a summer evening is on the Detroit Riverwalk. You can walk, bike, or even roller skate down the riverside, but the fun doesn’t have to end there. There’s also a growing food scene!

We spoke to the experts at the Riverfront Conservancy to find out where you can dine and drink along the Riverwalk.

Cullen Plaza - Located just a block or two away from the Renaissance Center is Cullen Plaza, Besides a fun Merry-go-Round and park for the kids, there is also the Riverwalk Cafe. Cool down on a hot summer day with some ice cream, or invite a group of people and enjoy some pizza. They have a variety of classic concessions to choose from, plus there is a tiki bar there for the adults.

Dequindre Cut - This greenway, which connects Eastern Market to the Riverwalk, is a favorite among bikers and joggers, but foodies should also head there. Built out of shipping containers is the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard. This outdoor eatery and bar is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and hosts rotating food trucks. The Corner Boyz is a regular there and dishes up some tasty tacos and lamb burgers. With a DJ, tons of outdoor seating and yard games, it is a fun place to hang out at night.

Valade Park - Just a bit past the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater is Valade Park. Not only does this place have a dry beach where you can bask in the sun with your toes in the sand, but it also has the most options when it comes to food. Inside the big shed are two different restaurants, Geisha Girl Sushi and Smokey G’s Smokehouse. Geisha Girl Sushi serves up hots dogs and loaded tots with an Asian flare, as well as sushi tacos and refreshing salads. If you are craving BBQ, look no further than Smokey G’s, which has all your BBQ classics like ribs and pulled pork, but also some things you wouldn’t expect like smoked turkey legs, salmon, or portabella mushrooms. Also at Valade Park is Bob’s Barge, Detroit’s only floating bar.

Besides these eateries, you can also bring your own food and enjoy a picnic. They have several charcoal grills available at many of the parks for people to use.

