Bill Engvall is bringing his farewell tour to Detroit

You might recognize him from TV and movies, and now comedian Bill Engvall is bringing his jokes to Detroit. Engvall’s farewell tour will be making a stop at the Fox Theatre on Friday, July 15th.

Ahead of his visit, Engvall appeared on “Live In The D” to talk with Jason Carr about his career in comedy. Engvall said he’s had a great run of 42 years with great fans. When asked why he decided it was time to retire, Engvall said he realized he didn’t miss it when he couldn’t be on the road during the pandemic and decided it was time step aside and take a break from it. The longtime comedian also offered advice for young comedians saying to get as much stage time as you can and never let anybody tell you that you can’t do it.

Engvall says he recorded his first two albums in Detroit and that he has a fondness for the Detroit area. Watch the video above for more of Jason Carr’s conversation with Bill Engvall.