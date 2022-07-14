3 questions you should ask before booking your caterer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether you are planning your wedding or a big family reunion, food is a big component. If you pick out a tasty menu your guests will be talking about it for years to come, but how can you make sure to pick out the right caterer?

We spoke to Karen Sims and Anthony Williams with Elegant Appeal Catering Solutions to get their advice on what you should ask your caterer before you book them.

1) Are you able to accommodate dietary restrictions?

From allergies to food intolerances to lifestyle choices, many people have some sort of dietary restrictions. You want to make sure your caterer can accommodate them so that all your guests can enjoy the meal.

2) What kind of cuisine is your specialty?

Caterers will oftentimes have a wide selection of dishes to choose from, but that doesn’t mean some dishes aren’t better than others.

It’s best to ask what their specialty is so you know you are getting their best dish. It’s also important that their specialty aligns with the kind of food you want to be served at your event. If you envision a three-course Italian menu with fresh pasta, a place that says their specialty is BBQ is probably not the right choice for you, even if they have spaghetti on the menu.

Ad

3) Can you work with other vendors?

This question is specifically important for weddings and large events that will have multiple vendors showing up on-site the day of the event. Lots of times groups of vendors will work together frequently and recommend one another. If you can get a group of vendors that all have a good working relationship your event will go more smoothly.

For more about Elegant Appeal Catering Solutions watch the full interview above or click or tap here to book them for your next event.