Celebrate summer with books, food and cars

It’s summertime in the D so of course there are tons of things going on this weekend.

Let’s start off in Ann Arbor where car lovers can enjoy the Rolling Sculpture Car Show. The event is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and will feature everything from Hot Rods to Classics. Cars will line Liberty, Washington and Main streets 2pm-10pm on Friday in Downtown Ann Arbor.

In Sterling Heights for the Festa Italiana taking place at Freedom Hill County Park. The festival will feature live music, food, beer, wine, and much more. The family fun zone will feature bounce houses, and zip lines. The event runs Friday-Sunday with fireworks on Friday.

If you like picking your own flowers, you can this weekend at Debuck’s Farms in Belleville. At the Lavender fest, guests can also pick Sunflowers. It’s all happening Friday-Sunday.

Bookworms will have the chance to purchase new and used books, as well vinyl records and comic books at the 5th Annual Detroit Festival of Books. It’s happening Sunday 10am-4pm inside Shed 5 at Detroit’s Eastern Market.

Ad

To get more details of these events watch the video above.