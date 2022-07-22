Are you going to watch the new movie “Nope”?

Jordan Peele, Chris Evans, Katie Holmes, and Ryan Gosling all have new movies coming out this weekend.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell is back on “Live In The D” to talk about what we’re watching on “Reel Talk.”

Let’s start with “Nope,” a new movie by Jordan Peele that looks like a twist on sci-fi with a lot of suspense. In this movie, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya play siblings who live on a horse ranch in the California desert. Then, all of a sudden, they start to see strange clouds, and animals start going missing. Eventually, they figure out there is a problem with aliens. Greg gives this movie two and a half reels out of five because in the end he says it didn’t explain a lot of the stories. It didn’t have enough “oomph,” and didn’t have a “death star moment” at the end.

Next is the new Netflix movie, called “Gray Man” starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. It was directed by the Russo Brothers, who made big Marvel movies like “Avengers Endgame” and “Avengers Infinity War.” The character played by Gosling is a lone wolf who is trying to save the world. He was in the CIA, but he did something wrong and went to prison. Now that he’s out, they want to get him back into the CIA. Chris Evens’ character is on the force that is fighting against Ryan Gosling’s character. Greg said he enjoyed the banter between the characters as they make snarky comments back and forth. Greg sais this movie has a lot of action and gives it four reels.

Ad

Katie Holmes has written, directed, and stars in a new romantic comedy called “Alone Togethe.” This movie is about a young woman and her boyfriend, who are having trouble at the start of the pandemic. She ends up isolating in an Airbnb that is also rented by someone else. So, Holmes’ characters is forced to stay there with the other guy who is renting. Greg was able to talk to Katie about the movie, and she told him that the idea came from being home and re-watching movies she loved, like “Annie Hall,” “Manhattan,” and “When Harry Met Sally.” After that, she was inspired and wanted to make characters that were authentic. This movie got three and a half reels from Greg.

The full interview is in the video above.