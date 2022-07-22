Before you sell your home, you might want to do these 3 things

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Let’s face it, selling a home can be stressful.

Between making repairs and getting your home ready, dealing with the inspections, stagings and showings, it’s a lot to deal with. To learn how you can hopefully streamline the process we spoke to Beatrice De Jong, a Consumers Trend Expert with Opendoor. Here’s her advice:

Don’t turn buyers away

Sometimes sellers scoff at a low-priced offer, but rather than immediately reject the offer, she would recommend the sellers stay open to negotiations with the buyer. That same buyer may surprise you with an improved offer.

Get great photos

Hiring a professional photographer greatly improves the quality of your listing photos. Since most buyers start their home search online, the photos are the first impression on a potential buyer.

Boost your curb appeal

Get your home looking its best for tours by repainting the door, replacing any old hardware like the door handle or porch lamps, and taking care of any dead plants in the yard.

For the full interview, watch the video above. To learn more about Opendoor and how they can help sell your home, click or tap here.