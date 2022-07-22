Stay trendy at unexpected stores this summer

Today on “Live In The D”, Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan is back and joined host Tati Amare to talk about his ideas for chic and trendy items at places you may not think about.

Jon shared four places people can begin to shop at for essential items for cheap. The first place to consider are gas stations. Jon said he learned this trick from Vouge. Gas station sunglasses are a “thing”. You can find mirrored sunglasses, that are always on trend, or popular wrap around glasses. They are designer-like versions that don’t break the bank.

Up next, Asian markets. Jon said Asian beauty products have ingredients you may not consider applying to your face at first glance. The ingredients in most Asian skincare products can be smoothing for your face, especially if you have sensitive skin. Jon’s tip is to try out individual face masks that are hydrating to your face.

Third, your “healthier” stores. At places like Trader Joe’s, Jon said to look beyond the food. The selection for skincare and haircare at Trader Joe’s is small, but the prices are amazing. Jon was able to find a better price on sunscreen than he did at some other common places.

Lastly, drugstores fashions. Jon said he learned this tip from a well-known beauty editor. Leggings and tights can be found for $10 or less. You can also get stylish rubber sandals for the summer. The sandals are cheap and easy to wear for a beach day with the family.

To learn more about how you can shop on a budget this summer, watch the video above.