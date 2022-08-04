80º

Here’s the secret to a great chocolate chip cookie

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, in honor of the nation’s favorite cookie. No one can resist a warm gooey chocolate chip cookie with a glass of milk, no matter their age.

So what is the key to making a good cookie? Well, we spoke to Jeffery Gisstennar, the owner of Good Cookies in Detroit, to talk all about cookies.

Gisstennar got into baking a little later in life to relieve stress as he was working as a real estate broker. His wife would take his cookies into work, and people loved them, and it blew up from there. His sugar lemon and chocolate chip cookie became his signatures, and he’s spent years tweaking their recipes.

What does he think makes a tasty cookie? For him, it is all about the texture. He says the perfect cookie is soft in the middle and a little crispy on the outside. Over the year he found that slightly thinner cookies work better than thick ones to achieve that perfect texture, so he adds ingredients to make them moister and spread a bit in the oven.

He has a large variety of cookies at his store including snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, double chocolate chip, and more. Good Cookies opened their brick-and-mortar store in 2021 at 19007 W McNichols Rd. in Detroit.

