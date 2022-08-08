Howie Mandel talks upcoming live shows on ‘America’s Got Talent’

America, it’s now up to you! The live shows for “America’s Got Talent” starts on Tuesday and judge Howie Mandel says they have the “cream of the crop.”

Mandel told “Live In The D” host Tati Amare that the judges have given more yes votes than ever this season. He also says this season has better, more exciting, more dangerous acts, then they’ve ever seen in their lives.

Mandel talked about the moment an audience member was pulled out to sing, and was so impressive, he hit the “golden buzzer.” He said he had no idea what was going on, and if Simon Cowell hadn’t asked her to sing on stage, he doesn’t know what would have happened.

He also spoke about Metro Detroit’s own contestant Ava Swiss, an Oxford High School student who survived the mass shooting at the school. Mandel spoke to the courage and strength she has to get on stage in front of the nation after going through something so traumatizing.

To see Mandel’s full interview, click video above.

“America’s Got Talent” airs on Local 4 Tuesday at 8 p.m..