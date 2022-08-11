A rare album featuring Detroit music legends gets a special release

Vinyl, as in records and albums, has seen a rebirth in popularity in recent years, and it even has its own day. Tomorrow is National Vinyl Record Day, and to commemorate the day, a coveted vinyl album highlighting Detroit music talent will be released. We’re talking about Sponge, Mike Skill from The Romantics, and more.

Casey Krakowski, program director at WLLZ-FM, joined Meredith Bruckner on “Live in the D” to discuss the album and other topics.

Krakowski says that back in the 1980s, WLLZ-FM was recognized for its local recordings, which can still be bought in local record stores and have become collector’s items.

According to Krakowski, records outsold CDs last year, and they chose to jump on this because Detroit has such amazing music. “Motor City Rocks” was the original title, and “Motor City Rocks 2022″ will be issued tomorrow, three decades later.

The vinyl has a red and white splatter pattern on it and will be limited to 1,000 copies, which was pressed by Third Man Pressing.

Sponge, Mike Skill, Wayne Kramer, Toby Redd, and other heavy hitters from the Motor City will be on the record.

Listen to a sample of “Coming Home” by Toby Redd featuring Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as the whole interview, in the video above.