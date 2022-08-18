Grab your Hawaiian shirts and get ready to party

If you like the soft sounds of Hall & Oats, Toto, or Ambrosia, get ready to set sail because Yacht Rock Revue is bringing the seaside party to the D this Sunday. Yacht Rock Revue will be the perfect event to end partying in the summer sun. Joining Tati Amare on “Live In The D” was founding member Nick Niespodziani to talk about the upcoming event and what fans can expect.

Niespodziani said the members of the Yacht Rock Revue started by a group of dads who were eager to make it big in the music industry. While facing challenges, he said the idea began with a question, “You know what will be fun? If we get together and play 70′s one hit wonders.” That idea led to buying an office space, vans for the road, and focusing on making the dream a reality.

Although they made their career covering Yacht Rock, the group has just released their own album of original music titled, Hot Dads In Tight Jeans. He says the need to create an album was the result of a mid-life crisis. Instead of taking the direction of singing other soft rock songs, Niesopdziani says, why not make our own music. He says the feedback from the fans was incredible.

Ad

This Sunday, fans can expect a big sing-along according to Niespodziani. He says there is a positive vibe that fans will feel from start to finish. Niespodziani says people have approached him after the show and said they have never seen so many happy people as they saw at their show. Niespodziani told Tati that Yacht Rock Revue doesn’t take life too seriously. The idea for the show is to have fun with it and enjoy great music.

For more information about Yacht Rock Revue, watch the video above.