Have you thought about buying your school supplies here?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s time to stock up on school supplies, and there’s one spot you might not have considered for back-to-school shopping -- a pawn shop.

Pawn shops could help you find big savings on expensive items like musical instruments, clothing, laptops and other electronics.

A local pawn shop is also offering another way to help students be prepared for the new school year. Motor City Pawn Brokers is giving away 500 free backpacks with supplies to people in need. The giveaway will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 at the store’s locations in Detroit, Ferndale, Roseville and Warren. The event will also include free food, drinks and games.

You can find more information about shopping for school supplies at a pawn shop by watching the video above or by clicking or tapping here.