Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name.

The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.

This seafood lover’s dream of a restaurant is a dream come true for owner Mike Brown, who started out in the club business.

“I was tired of the club scene, so I ended up finding a building in the inner city, off of 6 Mile... I wanted to focus on more food,” explains Brown.

There, he opened up Sloppy Chops, a restaurant known for its saucy lamb chops. During the pandemic the carryout business was so good, he was able to open another place, so he took over the old Tom’s Oyster Bar location and transformed it into Sloppy Crab.

Ad

Sloppy Crab opened its doors in 2021. Gone is the dark interior, and instead minimalistic white walls, tables with black tablecloths, and a giant marble bar can be found in the interior. On their rooftop, they have a gorgeous patio with views of the Renaissance Center, which is right across the street.

Besides the Sloppy Pot, you can dine on fish and chips, blackened salmon, lobster mac and cheese, bang bang shrimp, and more. While their specialty is seafood, they do have some land lover options, like their signature sloppy chops. On weekends you can also partake in their brunch.

Sloppy Crab is located at 519 E Jefferson in Detroit.

Watch the video above for more details.