This movie will have you sitting on the edge of your seat

There are some movies that spark a certain kind of fear that’s more than just a jump scare. It’s that fear that is heart-racing, palms sweating type of fear. That’s exactly what you’ll feel watching the movie “Fall”.

The film is about two adventurous best friends, Becky and Hunter, who get stuck after climbing 2,000 feet to the top of an abandoned radio tower. The plot shares their struggle to survive. Watching this scenario is sure to have you on the edge of your seat, but imagine being one of the stars that had to act it all out. Actresses Grace Currey and Virginia Gardner spoke with “Live in the D” host Jason Carr about what went into making the film.

Gardner, who plays the role of Hunter, says the film was shot on a 100-foot tower on a 2-thousand foot cliff. She says the first thing the director asked while interviewing actresses for the movie was if they had a fear of heights because they were going to be dropped from 100 feet. Gardner says she did not have a fear of heights going into shooting the movie, but after falling from that height so many times, she does somewhat have a fear of heights now. Currey, who plays the role of Becky, says she feels a little braver these days after the adrenaline rush of falling and building upon each of the stunts.

The actresses got to see the completed film for themselves in theaters. Gardner calls the movie “incredibly immersive” in a theater setting. The actress said even she was white knuckling it the whole time.

“Fall” is in theaters right now. Watch the video above to hear more about why their characters Becky and Hunter decided to climb the radio tower.