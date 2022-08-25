Something’s missing from this ice cream

We all scream for ice cream, but for those who can’t eat gluten, the standard scoop is something they have to pass on. Parfé Ice Cream Café in Sterling Heights has changed that. Everything served at this spot in Sterling Heights is gluten-free so everyone can enjoy. The owners of Parfé, Austin Stewart and Kailee Young, joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about what they offer, and why they wanted to go gluten-free.

Stewart says the idea for the ice cream café started in high school when he thought about creating a place where you could go and create your own ice cream treat. He decided that gluten-free would be the way to go when a friend of his and his partner were diagnosed with Celiac disease.

When it comes to flavors they have standard vanilla and chocolate as well as New York Cheesecake, Cake Batter, and Lime Coconut. They will also offer seasonal flavors like pumpkin pie this fall. When it comes to toppings, everything is curated to make sure they are gluten-free. Some toppings are even vegan.

To see the ice cream creations yourself, watch the video above.