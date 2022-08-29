Does back-to-school and Labor Day signal the end of summer?

Can you believe we’re already approaching Labor Day? Is that the end of summer? Is this the end of the travel season? Should the children return to school now or after Labor Day?

This week on What’s The Buzz, guests Lauren Crocker, co-host of the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3, Vanessa Cohen, co-founder of The Cohen Brand and owner of Motor City Date Night, and Jason Hall from RiDetroit join “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to discuss it all.

Amare began by asking whether students should return to school before or after Labor Day Crocker responded that they (meaning schools) did not ask because she had seen all of the pictures of kids returning to school today, but she believed that kids should return to school after the holiday. “Get those kids back in school as soon as possible,” Jason says. He also said that kids should return to school because the last few years have been rough. Because of the three-day weekend, Cohen considers returning to school before the holiday a “school teaser.”

Ad

After that, Amare posed the question, “Does Labor Day mark the end of the best time of year or the beginning of the best time of year?” Unfortunately, it does signal the end of summer, according to Hall. Crooker enjoys the autumn season and says, “Bring it on!”

Amare followed up with, “Do you ever vacation after Labor Day in September?” Hall says his summers are full and that the fall is his favorite time to travel. He enjoys lower rates and less expensive trips. Cohen says Michigan has beautiful summer sand and that she wants to enjoy the state’s weather while she is here, but as soon as the weather changes, she is heading to the beach.

Lastly, Amare asked, “Should Labor Day be the day that cottages and other places close, or should we keep everything open for longer?” The panel unanimously agreed to keep it open and ride it out.

Watch the video above for the full interview.