New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more.

Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.

Soul 2 Go offers a variety of soul food dishes, but Swint says the most popular are the ribs and mac and the grilled turkey chops and dressing. Other items on their menu include fried wings, vegetarian pasta salad, seafood pasta salad, collard greens and peach cobbler – just to name a few.

When describing the dynamic of a mother-son business, Daniel said it’s fun and exciting, and you have someone you can trust and rely on.

Soul 2 Go is located at 9900 Whittier Ave. in Detroit. Watch the video above to see some of the dishes on their menu.