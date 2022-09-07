A Detroit block party celebrates a century of service

Established in 1922 Alpha Rho Omega is the first and oldest Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter, also known as AKA sorority graduate chapter in Michigan. The chapter is made up of 689 college-educated Detroit woman from all backgrounds. The organization has a rich history of philanthropy and has supported and partnered with several community organizations throughout its 100 year history.

On Sunday, September 11th, the chapter will celebrate their centennial with the “block party of the century.” The event will feature food trucks, live entertainment, kids activities and more. Members of the sorority shared its deep history with “Live In The D’s” Tati Amare, as well as showed her and Jason a few dance moves that will be taught at their upcoming celebration.

The event will be held at the AKA Foundation Building at 1525 Howard Street, Detroit, MI.

Click video above for the full interview, and to see Jason and Tati getting their dance on!