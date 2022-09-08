Check out this new way to style your denim

If you have shoved those skinny jeans into the back of the closet, it may be time to bring them to the front. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for a DIY approach on how to make skinny jeans fashionable once again.

Jordan introduced a concept called “venting” which begins with making a cut at the bottom of your jeans.

“Venting” is effective because it “changes the whole silhouette of the leg,” Jordan said. It can also be done in various styles, as shown throughout the segment.

For example, it’s possible to make the front panel of the jeans shorter than the back panel of the jeans which “looks especially good with high heels”, Jordan said. You can also add a flare by “venting” the jeans and then cutting a triangular piece of contrasting fabric and sewing them in. It’s also possible to add a unique touch with beaded trim, a set of buttons, and more.

To see the changes Jon made to some jeans himself, watch the video above.