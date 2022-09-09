It’s time to get those cleats out! Soccer season returns this fall

Heart of Detroit: Alianza Football Club on Live in the D

Football, commonly referred to as “soccer”, is back in the heart of Southwest Detroit this fall.

Alianza FC is a grassroots organization which was first established in Detroit during the Spring of 2022. After a successful spring season, the organization is gearing up for their fall season and expecting to see growth.

The organization plays at the Corner Ballpark and is affiliated with the United Premiere Soccer League.

Joining Tati Amare on “Live In The D”, executive director of Alianza FC Tim Richey wanted to give individuals the opportunity to showcase their talents and passion.

“I just always thought there should be more of an opportunity for these young people and adults that really highlight their passion for the game,” Richey said.

He said the other focus of the organization is to improve soccer opportunities, redevelop parks in the area, and strengthen the community.

“Alianza means “the alliance”, right? So, this is about all of us down in Southwest and everybody who loves the game, and everybody who wants to give back really coming around this amazing community that given a chance will do amazing things,” Richey said.

Also joining Amare on the show were team executive Carlos Huerta and player with the Mexican National team, Jose Fonseca.

According to Fonesca, Alianza FC provides a great environment with a supportive community.

“Having the community support you, it’s really moving,” Fonseca said. “I just feel proud.”

Fonseca and Huerta also spoke about a big football game taking place tonight at 7 p.m. between the Mexican National team and Honduras National team.

Head down to Corner Ballpark for beer, food, and free parking. You can also see some of the best players in the world.

For more information, watch the video above.