Making your own flower bouquet can be simply beautiful

We’ve all heard the term “BYOB,” and usually it refers to bringing your own bottle (drink) to a gathering, but for flower shop “Casa De Fleur Detroit,” the term has a different meaning, “build your own bouquet.” The shop’s owner Karina Herrera stopped by “Live in the D” and walked through making a bouquet with host Tati Amare. Herrera says customers are the artists, and they can walk into the coolers, pick out flowers of all types, and get creative with the help of experts. Customers can create bouquets for their home or as a special gift for someone. “We are dedicated to providing smiles, and making special occasions more memorable,” Herrera said.

