Satisfy your appetite at these foodie fairs

It’s no secret Detroit is home to some delicious food, and this weekend you can enjoy some favorites at special events that are designed for “foodies” to enjoy.

The Detroit Foodie Fair is returning to Eastern Market, and a new event called Detroit Vegan will be making its debut on the same day. Guests can experience different vegan products, gourmet bites, food trucks, and more. Fair goers will even get to vote on their favorite foodie finds at these events.

Hummus Goodness, a woman-owned and Michigan-based company, is one of the vendors that will be showcased during the Detroit Vegan event. Hannah Awada, the founder of Hummus Goodness, is encouraging people to try different ways to enjoy hummus. You can see some examples with the recipes below.

Vegan Taco Hummus Nachos

Ingredients:

Tortilla chips

8 oz. container Hummus Goodness Taco Hummus

Salsa

Directions:

Arrange tortilla chips on dish. Spread taco hummus and top with salsa. Garnish with sliced black olives and cilantro.

Hummus & Apple Lavash Pinwheels

Ingredients:

1 sheet of Atoria’s Family Bakery Lavash

2 tbsp. Hummus Goodness Classic Hummus

1/4 cup spinach

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1/2 apple, thinly sliced

Directions:

Spread Hummus Goodness on Lavash. Top with spinach, carrots and apple slices. Wrap tightly and cut into 1-inch sections.

Watch the video above to see some of the other vendors that will be participating in the Detroit Foodie Fair and Detroit Vegan. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25th at Eastern Market’s Shed 5 and Shed 6.