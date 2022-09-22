This new trend is raising some eyebrows

Reaching more than 7 million likes on Instagram, Kendall Jenner went viral for bleached eyebrows. So, what is this trend all about?

Jon Jordan, Local 4 Style Editor, joined Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to discuss the popularity of bleached brows and how you can do it yourself.

According to Jordan, the trend is growing in popularity and it’s time for a change from the defined brow.

Miranda Bryant, associate producer, modeled the new look for Jordan.

“Let’s zoom in on Miranda here… On this side, we’ve got the traditional, defined brow. This, however, is the new look. This is the bleached look, and you know how we got that Tati? Just with a little bit of concealer,” Jordan said.

The bleached eyebrow can work on anyone and all you need is concealer and eyeshadow, said Jordan.

“Basically, what you do is you pound that (concealer) into your brow and then you seal it with a frosted eyeshadow…,” Jordan said.

According to Jordan, bleached eyebrows draw attention to the eye.

“Just lightening the brow, a little tiny bit, makes the emphasis on the eye,” Jordan said. “You’re not overwhelmed by the eyebrow, and you don’t end up looking like Joan Crawford.”

To learn more, watch the video above.