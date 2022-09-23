The Sax Maniacs are bringing their music to Mount Clemens

The Sax Maniacs are bringing their rocking funk band sounds to a special performance in Mount Clemens this weekend.

The band has been together for twenty years, and true to their name, you’ll hear a saxophone in their music. Saxophonist Dave Danielle calls their music “a roadhouse sound, which is up tempo style Blues with almost like a taste of James Brown to it.” Danielle says during live shows, they play a lot of soul music, especially 1970′s soul. You can bet there will be dancing at The Sax Maniacs’ upcoming show because Danielle says they are all about giving a “dance show.”

The Sax Maniacs will be performing Sunday, Sep. 25th at Three Blind Mice Irish Pub in Mount Clemens. Their show will be part of a special event for the Detroit Blues Society. The event starts at 5 p.m.

Watch the video above to see The Sax Maniacs perform during their appearance on “Live In The D”.