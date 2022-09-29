Why is Michael Meyers in town?

Are you a jump scare person? If so, check this place out! James Jude Courtney, Michael Myers actor in the “Halloween” movie series, joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” to discuss a haunted attraction coming to town.

The Birmingham 8 is turning the theatre into a haunted attraction for the month of October, according to Courtney, and the opening will take place Oct. 1.

“They are doing a haunt in this old Victorian theatre, but it’s really haunted so there’s tons and tons of anecdotes about footsteps, and opening and closing doors, and chilled rooms, and discarnate voices. There are employees who will not go to certain places,” Courtney said. “In fact, just the other night they had a man in there working on the electronic stuff overnight and he won’t go back. He was down in the basement, and he heard bowling balls because there used to be a bowling alley down there. It’s truly haunted.”

The attraction has a talented group of employees, and it will be loads of fun, Courtney said.

“These are really talented people and the scare actors put everything they have into it and if you’re a jump scare person, you will have a great time.”

To learn more about the attraction, and hear what Courtney had to say about working in the “Halloween” movies, watch the video above.