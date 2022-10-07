Toronto hotel pays homage to historic roots

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It sits on Lake Ontario, offers first-class amenities, and is one of Toronto’s newest, hottest hotels that goes by the name of Hotel X.

“The one thing that I get all the time is when people come in here, they always say, ‘Wow I had no idea that this was here.’ Whether you’re from the United States, from Europe or even people within the city, they’re absolutely blown away at just everything there is here to offer,” said Matt Black, Director of Marketing and Revenue at Hotel X Toronto.

Located just outside of downtown Toronto, Black says they were able to build a more resort-style facility.

“The building itself is over 750,000 square feet, we’ve got tons of green space, we’ve got a 90,000 square foot fitness facility with tennis courts, squash, we’ve got a rooftop too,” Black said.

The pool is partially outdoors and open year-round. The hotel even has a 250-seat movie theatre, the only one of its kind in the city.

