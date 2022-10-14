Two new Halloween movies to watch this weekend

A couple of new scary movies to get you in the mood for Halloween. The first is a horror classic, and the second is a spooky comedy.

Greg Russell, a movie critic, joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” with the scary details.

To start, in “Halloween Ends,” Jamie Lee Curtis fights in a final showdown with Michael Meyers. Russell spoke with friends who have been fans of the films since the beginning, and they were disappointed. He gives the film a shocking two and a half reels out of five.

“The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” a Halloween comedy, is also out on Netflix. In the movie, Marlon Wayans and Kelly Roland play characters who have a tween daughter. The family moves to a new town and enjoys celebrating Halloween, but then a spirit appears and brings the Halloween decorations into life. Russell gives this film three and a half reels, saying it’s entertaining and pays homage to the show “In Living Color.”

The complete interview may be seen in the video above.