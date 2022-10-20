These spectacular colors will have you falling for autumn

Are you a fan of the fall colors? Jill Halpin, founder of MyMichiganBeach.com, joined Michelle Oliver on “Live In The D” to share the best places in Michigan to embrace the fall scenery.

According to Halpin, one of her favorite spots is the Tunnel of Trees near Harbor Springs and it has a lot to offer.

“It is the time to see fall colors and this year in Michigan, color is just spectacular. We’re so fortunate. One place I absolutely love is the Tunnel of Trees,” said Halpin. “It’s about a 20-mile length of road that runs right along Lake Michigan and it’s just stunning.”

Halpin also recommended North Bar Lake for some beautiful scenery.

“North Bar Lake is one of my favorite places, its fabulous,” said Halpin. “If you’re somebody who likes to get out in nature, North Bar Lake is where you’re going to want to go.”

A bit closer to home, Halpin said Hines Drive is often overlooked.

“Just 17 miles between Dearborn and Northville, stunning color this year. There are little lakes in there, there’s hiking trails,” said Halpin. “As you head more towards Northville, the elevation rises a little bit, and you get these spectacular vistas. The color there is amazing.”

According to Halpin, two necessities for a fall color tour include a zip lock bag for picking up some colorful fallen leaves, and warm clothing. You never know what you’ll find, which is why it’s important to have a zip lock bag for storage.

To learn more, watch the video above.