Get a good laugh with SNL this weekend

You know him best from his weekly appearance on Saturday Night Live. This season he has worked with guest hosts such as Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, and Megan Thee Stallion. Mikey Day joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” to talk about SNL.

Day joined the SNL team as a writer in 2013 for season 39. He was later promoted to a cast member in 2016 for season 42 and has been active on the show since.

According to Day, Jack Harlow will be joining him as a guest host this Saturday.

Day was the co-creator of popular sketch David S. Pumpkins.

“That was my first season on the cast. I peeked season one,” said Day. “It was a pleasant surprise that people responded to it because on paper, it’s very weird but when it’s Tom Hanks, I feel like you’re 99% there just because the fact it’s Tom Hanks wearing a weird suit, acting like a lunatic…”

Day said he often receives pictures of people and animals dressed up as David S. Pumpkins.

