Michelle’s family recipe for London Broil

Last week on Live in the D, Jason Carr asked me, “Which dish, that your mom makes, is your favorite?” Without hesitation, I quickly listed my mom’s London Broil to be one of my favorites. I request it frequently for my birthday, as do others in my family.

The meat is so tender and juicy, after being marinated for hours, and the flavor is outstanding! Something about the rich saltiness from the soy blends with the tang from the red wine vinegar just really highlights the meaty umami flavor. As my mom mentioned, often times our family prefers it over a good New York Strip steak.

Like most family recipes, it has changed over the years (and frequently she doesn’t even use a recipe). While originally made using the London Broil cut of beef, when that became hard to find, our family switched to using flank or skirt steak. In fact, I would argue my mom made it with flank steak more than any other cut of meat, and that is what I purchase when I want to make it.

It works well for a big family dinner because the big cut of beef serves several. Also, the leftovers are fantastic on a sandwich or a salad.

Today, my mom graciously came in and made it for Jason Carr to try. Like everyone else, he was hooked. Watch the video above for the cooking demo and Jason’s reaction.

Here’s the recipe:

Oliver Family London Broil

Ingredients

London Broil, Flank or Skirt Steak

4 Tbs Oil

6 Tbs Red Wine Vinegar

6 Tbs Soy Sauce

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 ½ tsp. pepper

2 tsp. dried oregano

Method

If using a Flank or Skirt Steak, gently score the meat with a knife on both sides, making an X pattern. (It’s best to cut at a 45degree angle from the grain). This makes the meat more tender and allows it to absorb the marinade better. Next, make the marinade by mixing all the other ingredients in a bowl. Pour the marinade over the beef in a 9X13 ban, or in a plastic bag, put in the refrigerator, and allow it to sit overnight or for at least 8 hours. We find it best to cook it on a grill, but you can also use an oven on broil. It doesn’t take long to cook because it is thin, just a few minutes on each side, we go for a Medium Rare in the middle with a temp read of 135 F. Let it rest for 10 minutes, then serve.