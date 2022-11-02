George Lopez is bringing a new sitcom to NBC

Get ready for more laughs with actor and comedian George Lopez when he brings a new sitcom to NBC.

The show is called “Lopez vs. Lopez” and stars George Lopez, alongside his real-life daughter Mayan. The father-daughter comedy touches on mending family relationships, and of course, includes comedic relief.

While speaking with “Live In The D” host Jason Carr, Lopez said “Lopez vs. Lopez” is very different and called the idea “organic and real” to people’s lives. Lopez described his daughter as being “very funny.” He said she’s been surrounded by comedy her whole life life and that she’s “very good” in the new show.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” will premiere this Friday, November 4 at 8 p.m. on Local 4. Watch the video above to see how a TikTok video played a role in the sitcom coming to fruition.