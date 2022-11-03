Former sportscaster Eli Zaret helps celebrate WDIV’s 75th anniversary

WDIV is marking its 75th anniversary, and you’re invited to be a part of the celebration by watching a prime time special called “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV”.

Former Local 4 Sportscaster Eli Zaret talked with “Live In The D” hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare about WDIV’s milestone. Zaret helped write and produce the special, which took nine months to create. He said it almost felt like an archaeological dig because he and a team of producers had to search through old footage on film. Zaret said he hopes the special will help people see the amazing genesis and history of the station. The special covers topics like the rise of the power anchor team made up of Mort Crim and Carmen Harlan. The show will also touch on the “Go 4 It” campaign, the 1984 Detroit Tigers, and other topics.

You can take a walk down memory lane with WDIV by watching “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV” on Friday, November 4th at 9 p.m. on Local 4. It will also be streaming on Local 4+.

You can also order commemorative t-shirts to show your love for some WDIV classics. There are five different t-shirt designs, including the “Go 4 It” slogan, Saturday Night Music Machine, Bowling for Dollars, County Scary and Bless You Boys. A portion of the sales, including 100% of the sale of the Count Scary tees, will go to CATCH, a charity that was started by the late Detroit Tigers Manager Sparky Anderson. To order your t-shirt, click or tap here.

Watch the video above to see Jason Carr and Tati Amare’s full interview with Eli Zaret.