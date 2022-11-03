Get creative at this Clawson spot where you unplug

With the holiday season fast approaching, many are starting to feel stressed. One great way to relax is to unplug and create something, let your artistic side shine!

That is the mission of Unplug and Paint Resale’s mission, a Clawson shop that also offers creative workshops, a variety of artistic works, and a splatter paint room.

“So its unplug from your electronic device, paint something, create something, and re-sell it,” says Sandie Maynard, explaining the meaning behind the name of her business.

She and her sister Teresa opened the maker’s market in May of 2021. They owned a franchise, but wanted to do something less corporate, something that was all their own. Teresa had been painting and refurbishing furniture for quite a while, and other members in their family were also creators, so they thought they would open a small shop to sell their wares.

They ended up finding the giant space on 14 Mile and Main in downtown Clawson, and fell in love with it. It was a much larger store than they anticipated getting, so they invited other makers to sell their creations there as well.

While they got off to a rough start, opening amidst the pandemic, by the holiday season they started picking up traction, and now they are going full steam ahead. They went from 3 makers, all of them family, to over 60 different artists showcasing their work in the store. They carry everything: pottery, clothing, jewelry, photographs, decorations, and more.

Besides selling artistic pieces, they will also show you how to create your own, with their many workshops. They regularly host a Dixie Bell paint workshop where they will let you pick out a piece of furniture or decor, which they show you how to paint, and then you get to take it home. The workshop is once a week, lasts 2 hours, and costs $30. They will also do individualized classes if you have a large piece of furniture you wish to work on with them. The many creators at the store also host occasional workshops making things like holiday cards to mindful moss boards.

Something that will get your creative juices flowing, that you can do anytime they are open, is their splatter paint room. For $20 they set you up with a small canvas, let you pick your paints, suit you up, and let you splatter patter to your heart’s content.

For more information on their classes and workshops, visit their website.

Unplug & Paint Resale is located at 126 E 14 Mile Road in Clawson.