New attractions to check out in Oak Park

Oak Park, a city, known for nestled neighborhoods is petite in size, but there are some pretty big new happenings there. “It’s transforming almost overnight and really neat,” Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate told “Live in the D’s, April Morton. April paid a visit recently to the city, to get a glimpse of the transformation.

Oak Park is trying something new called “Pocket Parks,” which are small gathering places located within neighborhoods linking neighbors and visitors together. The city also has a more interactive park called Linear Park, which is a colorful stretch along 9 mile where you can walk, bike, hop on exercise equipment or relax on a swinging bench. Something new to the city that’s bringing in visitors from all over is the Water Tower Social District. The city doesn’t have an official downtown like some surrounding areas, but they’re finding success in the corridor located on 11 mile near Greenfield. “We do have commercial districts with a lot of resemblances to a downtown area, restaurants, small businesses, retailers so 11 mile for us is just one of those areas in the city,” Tungate said. This area offers some cool businesses including a non-alcoholic bar.

To check out all the new happenings in Oak Park, click the video above.