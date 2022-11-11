8 places to eat walking distance from the Monroe Street Midway

Opening today, the winter Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit has transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There are rides, games, snacks, and more. I thought I would give you a sneak peek at where you can go out to eat before or after enjoying all the festivities. Keep in mind Cadillac Square with its pop-up shops, and Campus Martius with its giant Christmas tree and ice skating rink will be just a short walk away too. There is a lot of fun to be had in downtown Detroit this holiday season!

The Hudson Cafe in Detroit has made a name for itself as a go-to breakfast spot. (2020 WDIV)

Hudson Cafe - 1241 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

If you are in the mood for breakfast, stop on by the Hudson Cafe! How does a cinnamon roll pancake sound? What about churro French toast? Brunch is the name of the game here. They offer everything from sweet breakfast treats to hearty sandwiches. Plus, they are known for their fresh-squeezed orange juice and their Bloody Mary. It’s all served in a fun, relaxed atmosphere with brightly colored murals on the walls.

Mootz (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Mootz Pizzeria and Bar - 1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226

They serve up traditional New York-style pizza which manager Remington describes as a light, crispy golden crust that also has a little bit of thickness to it for a good bite. You can get a classic slice piled with pepperoni cups, or go for something different like their garlic and spinach Popeye pizza. Perhaps the coolest thing is they have a take-out-only portion of the place called the Side Hustle, where you can quickly grab a slice to go. For the full story, click here.

Penny Red’s - 1445 Farmer St, Detroit, MI 48226

This retro spot is known for its crispy fried chicken, selection of sauces, and its glistening honey butter biscuits. Yum! Enjoy your food at their partner place, The Brakeman. It’s an American beer hall complete with beer pong tables and shuffleboard.

Central Kitchen and Bar on Live In The D

Central Kitchen + Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226

Located close to all the action, right by Campus Martius, is the aptly named Central Kitchen + Bar. They have something for everyone at this chic restaurant - including items like this juicy burger and this savory Asian salmon. One of my personal favorites is these Meditteranean-inspired wings! Click here for the full story.

Parc photo courtesy of The Iconic Collection. (Copyright 2022 by The Iconic Collection - All rights reserved.)

Parc - 800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Ok, so this one might actually be the closest to all the action, as it is located inside Campus Martius. Modern, sophisticated, with worldly flavors, there is a lot to like about Parc. Enjoy a filet tip pappardelle pasta with a wild mushroom bordelaise sauce, or try their cider-brined chicken. This would make an excellent spot for a date night.

Paella at Vicente's Cuban Cusine (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Vicente’s Cuban Cuisine - 1250 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226

If you are looking to warm up, check out Vicente’s Cuban Cuisine. This restaurant has been designed to give you the sights, smells, and tastes of Cuba. The fun, tropical atmosphere is complemented by food and drinks from the Caribbean island. Their most popular dish is the paella, a Cuban take on the traditional Spanish rice dish, filled with seafood and seasoned with saffron.

Pizza Cat Max in Detroit (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Pizza Cat Max - 407 E Fort St, Detroit, MI 48226

Pizza Cat Max is one of the newest restaurants downtown, and they like to keep pizza weird. Their round pizzas have no crust so, as they say, every bite is as good as the first, and they like to load them up with interesting toppings like shrimp or beef brisket. They also have lots of options no matter your dietary preferences - keto, gluten-free, vegan, and more. For the full story, click here.

Grand Trunk Pub in Detroit (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Grand Trunk Pub - 612 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Another great spot to check out is Grand Trunk Pub, where they serve only Michigan beer on tap. The building itself was beautifully restored to look like it did when it was the Grand Trunk Ticket Office in the early 1900s. On the menu, you will find some Irish dishes, an homage to its previous incarnation as Foran’s Irish Pub, as well as other bar favorites. Click here for the full story.

