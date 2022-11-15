Get ready for the holidays with nostalgic ornaments

There’s a brand new exhibit at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, and it’s sure to spark some memories. For decades, Hallmark’s Keepsake Ornaments have adorned Christmas Tree’s across the nation, and now those ornaments wrapped in memories are on display for all to enjoy.

Donna Braden, the Senior Curator for the Miniature Moments: A Journey Through Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments exhibit spoke with “Live in the D’s” Tati Amare. Braden said, the exhibit will feature 7000 ornaments ranging from 1973 when Hallmark developed their first ornaments, to 2009. “People really looked forward to the ornaments coming out every year related to their different interest and hobbies,” Braden said.

The exhibit opens to the public November 20th.

To see full interview, click video above.