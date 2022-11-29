Sushi served in an unexpected place

You can fuel up with sushi on-the-go from a spot you might not typically expect. Inside a gas station in Southwest Detroit, you’ll find a sushi chef with years of experience, and he’s sharing his culinary creations at a new spot called Chubby Panda.

You might be wondering how owner Hassan Nasrallah ended up opening a kitchen inside a gas station. He told “Live In The D” host Tati Amare that he’s been visiting the neighborhood gas station for years and was asked to take over the kitchen. Now it’s become a place for Nasrallah to fill up the community with sushi rolls and other dishes. Nasrallah said “chubby” is part of his business’ name because it reflects the way he likes to eat and how he likes to feed people.

Chubby Panda’s sushi menu includes a Back 2 Cali Roll, which is deep fried with crab, avocado and cucumber. Another sushi roll Nasrallah serves is the Dynamite Roll. It features shrimp tempura, crab stick topped with spicy crab salad, spicy mayo and a sweet drizzle. Sushi lovers might also want to try the Las Vegas Roll, which is made with ingredients like smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapenos. Nasrallah said he spends 18 hours making the eel sauce he serves at the Chubby Panda. His menu also includes other dishes like Corned Beef & Swiss Egg Rolls, Loaded Street Shawarma, and more.

Chubby Panda is located inside the Mobil gas station at 4415 W. Vernor Hwy. in Southwest Detroit. Watch the video to see what else is on the menu.