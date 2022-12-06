Celtic Woman brings holiday tour to the D

Do you love Christmas music? How about a good symphony? Well you’ll get it all, plus more with the “Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony,” coming to Detroit on Friday, December 9. Performer in the show, Megan Walsh, spoke with “Live in the D’s” Tati Amare about what fans can expect.

“Celtic Woman is known for their harmonies and arrangements. Everything is so epic and big, and it’s just beautiful, and we have an absolute ball up there,” Walsh said.

She also said they will perform traditional as well as some Irish Christmas music, giving the audience a peek into their world in Ireland. Walsh says her favorite moment in the show is when the ladies gather around the piano and sing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Celtic Woman plays Friday night at the Detroit Music Hall

