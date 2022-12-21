Catch up with Sponge before their benefit concert

They are a Detroit rock group known for hits like “Molly,” “Plowed,” and “Have You Seen Mary?” Next week, “Sponge” is coming back together for a special concert with an important mission that will help those in need here in the city.

Lead singer Vinnie Dombroski joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to talk more about the benefit concert and give a little preview of the event next week.

Dombroski said the benefit concert raises money for the Pope Francis Center with a goal to provide meals, showers, legal help, dental care, and permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.

“Their mission is to wipe out homelessness in the city of Detroit,” Dombroski said.

The lead singer said they have been doing live shows at Saint Andrews Hall dating back to 2018, and since the Pope Francis Center is located close to the venue, it was a no-brainer to give back to the community.

Dombroski said Brian Vander Ark, Luis Resto, and Mike Skill will also be joining Sponge on Tuesday, December 27 at Cache’ Cocktails and Wine Bar. He also said people would get to enjoy a five-hour meet and greet with the bands and craft cocktails.

For ticket information, please visit Sponge Rocks on Facebook.

Watch the video above to see the rock group perform their hit from the album “Wax Ecstatic” as well as the full interview.