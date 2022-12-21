Find your creative side at this Ann Arbor spot

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Once things quiet down after the holidays, many people turn their attention to trying something new in the new year. One popular experience is dabbling in the arts, such as drawing, painting, or ceramics.

Not sure where to begin?

The Ann Arbor Art Center has all kinds of workshops and classes for all ages and skill sets to help you get started, or get back into this fun hobby. Jean Cornell Queen joined All About Ann Arbor producer, Meredith Bruckner, to talk more about their offerings.

“We’re an education-based organization,” explains Queen. “And we want to teach people to embrace their inner creative.”

Their classes cover everything, including sketching, ceramics, screen printing, watercolors, and more. A class can make a great gift or date-night activity, and there are classes that are for children as well. There are also fun kits you can buy if you want to try it out at home.

“Art shouldn’t be something people are afraid to try,” says Queen.

The winter term starts on Jan. 9, and there is still availability. Click or tap here to see what classes are available. To keep up with everything going on in Ann Arbor, visit AllAboutAnnArbor.com.