How to plan and achieve your goals in the new year

As the new year begins, it’s a great time to consider where we are and where we want to go.

Planning and setting goals can help us to clarify our priorities, focus our efforts, and track our progress towards achieving the things that are most important to us. What better way to accomplish this than with a planner?

Alexis Hull, creator of Planher, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to share five planning and goal-setting suggestions.

As a former collegiate track and field athlete, Hull said she lived by her planner, where she wrote down her practice and class schedules.

“I took this sense of urgency into my adulthood, and I decided to create a product,” Hull said. “I wanted Planher to be a community of like-minded women who love to indulge in self-care, financial abundance, and mindfulness.”

According to Hull, as the new year begins, individuals usually purchase pricey planners, and “life happens.” She mentioned that one of the Planher’s useful and innovative features is that it is undated, allowing you to stop and resume whenever you choose and conserving no extra paper space.

The founder of Planher said that her planners can be used for both personal and business purposes, and she gave five tips for setting goals:

Write it down and review them often. Don’t just daydream about your goals, put pen to paper and write them down. Believe it or not, this makes your goals more tangible and makes them seem more real. Make it as clear as possible. Now that you know what you’re working toward, it’s time to figure out how you’re going to get there. Write down the individual steps you need to take to achieve goals. Creating an action plan will keep you on track. Set goals that are measurable. This doesn’t have to be in the traditional sense, like on a numeric scale or a statistic. It has to be measurable in some sense so that it is clear when you have reached or are close to reaching your goal. Create goals for different areas of your life. For example, health, finance, relationships, or whatever that looks like for you. Just to help organize them in categories. Embrace Mistakes. Even when you have the most well-designed and thought-out plan, setbacks can always happen. What’s important is that you don’t become discouraged and abandon your goals. Take this as an opportunity to learn, improve, and readjust.

Planher also provides other products that can help people keep on track and organized, such as their compact organizer, which is a light-weight carrying case for important documents with a keypad lock for added security.

The full interview may be seen in the video above.