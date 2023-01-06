Are you looking to learn a new hobby?

Have you always wished you could knit a scarf, build a sculpture out of clay, or create a beautiful painting, but you’ve never taken the opportunity to give your crafty side a shot? Well, 2023 could be the perfect time to try your hand at something new.

One way to channel your inner artist could be with mandala dotting. Jenna Davis, who teaches mandala dotting classes at My New Favorite Thing in Waterford, explains it’s a painting technique that can be applied to items like plates, tiles and mugs, and transform them into works of art. The technique uses a series of dots of paint to create designs and Davis demonstrated how it’s done on “Live In The D”. First, she started with a blank plate and then picked up her mandala dotting tools. Davis explained that rods are used to make big dots and pens are used to make smaller dots. Davis dipped one of her dotting tools into paint and then put a dot on the plate. The painting technique starts with a single dot, but from there you continue to add dots of different colors and sizes to create a design. Davis said the process becomes more intricate, but she mentioned that mandala dotting is something that everyone of all ages can do.

You can watch the video above to see Davis’ demonstration of mandala dotting.