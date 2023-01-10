Start the new year off fresh by picking up a new hobby

January is National Hobby Month. Are you ready to try taking up a new hobby?

Let’s try putting the phone down for a second and get into something that will help us pass time with something we are passionate about.

Joseph Faust with Nankin Hobby joined “Live In The D” with host Tati Amare to share some of the more popular hobbies he is seeing these days is in Metro Detroit.

According to Faust, the first thing you should consider when getting into a new hobby is access, so you are not in a situation where you need something for your hobby. He said a local hobby store with a hobby representative to assist you is a great option.

Faust also got into some popular hobbies, starting with something people may be familiar with which is basic modeling. He said that modeling has low floors that do not require glue or painting, and some of them snap together. He added that the ceiling is also high, and people can get into things that are much more detailed and elaborate and put a lot of time and effort into them. The price for this hobby ranges from $25 to a couple hundred dollars.

Next up, Faust brought in an RC plane, which has been around for a while. Traditionally, he said, a smaller foam plane would have to be built out of sticks of wood, with time and money invested before you began. Nowadays, he says, you can purchase a plane that is ready to go, making it easier to learn to fly. The cost of taking up a hobby like this is $160.

Faust saved the biggest for last. He said RC cars and trucks are by far the biggest hobbies he deals with. He added that you can do anything with them, and some cars go 80 miles per hour and others go up to 100 miles per hour. He mentions that there is a drift community, drag racing RC cars, and lots of tracks to race at. He also did a demonstration of how powerful RC cars can pull a person in a wagon.

Nankin Hobby is a fourth-generation family-owned business whose original location is in Westland and has been around since 1955. It has four locations: Westland, Farmington, Ypsilanti, and Southgate.

For more information, please visit their website, go into one of the stores, and someone will assist you in picking the hobby that’s perfect for you.

Watch the video above for the full interview.