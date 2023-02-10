Tips on transforming your home into something fantastic

Watching someone transform a room or a home into something stunning, is fascinating. Two local men that have been doing just that, paid a visit to “Live in the D.” Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas started out transforming old houses in Detroit, by making them new again. They also have a furniture and design store, called “Nine Design + Homes,” that has blossomed into a TV show on HGTV called “Bargain Block.”

In the store they carry unique home furnishings and accessories, and some are handmade. They also carry items by Detroit artists such as candles from “Detroit Lotus Co.” The guys gave tips on how to create and transform spaces in your home.

For the entire interview and home design tips from the pros, click the video above.