Create a new look with retro styles

In celebration of “National Retro Day,” Steve Humphreys, the owner of “Vogue Vintage,” in Ferndale paid a visit to “Live in the D.” He discussed the difference between what’s considered vintage and what’s considered antique. “We consider vintage items from 1950′s-1980 ‘s, anything older is an antique,” Humphreys said. Also, retro furniture items usually have a geometric shape. He brought in some really cool items, that will spark up a lot of memories for some. “We remind you of your mom and dad, and grandparents,” said Humphreys. The store has 2 levels of various items including retro clothing, radios and home decor items to name a few. Many people are now mixing these items with their modern decor, making what’s old, cool again.

