This Asian restaurant in Royal Oak is all about making things YOUR way

Whether you want things gluten-free, vegan, or loaded up with meat, they can make it for you

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Are you tired of going to restaurants and asking them for a substitution because of an allergy, or double-checking that the dish you picked out is gluten-free? Well, Vera Asian in Royal Oak lets you customize your meal, so it can be made just how you like it. The best part, you actually get to watch it get created right in front of you.

The Executive Chef, Kenny Yan, and Manager Ava Villanueva joined Michelle Oliver on set to discuss their wide array of offerings.

One of their most popular dishes are their bowls, which you can build yourself. You start by choosing your base, either rice or noodles and then you load it up with their large selection of vegetables, sauces, and protein. Whether you are vegan, halal, gluten-free, or have an allergy, they can create a bowl that is perfect for you.

Speaking of gluten-free, their summer rolls are made with rice paper and filled with fresh veggies, herbs, shrimp, and vermicelli noodles making for a refreshing snack. On the menu, you will also find sushi, and a variety of other appetizers like egg rolls, dumplings, and crab rangoons.

For a more complete look at the menu, watch the video above.

Vera Asian is located at 305 S Main Street in Royal Oak.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

