You could win more than good food at the Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week

Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week starts this Sunday and more than a dozen restaurants are participating. As a bonus, the more restaurants you experience, the better chance you have to win something fun.

Host Tati Amare, and Guest Host Blaine Fowler spoke to Abigail Turnbull, the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce Membership and Events Coordinator, and Gary Mui the Owner and Chef of Alma Kitchen, one of the participating restaurants, to learn more about the event.

Alma Kitchen is located in Grosse Pointe Park and features a globally inspired menu. Chef Mui cooked up a black pepper shrimp stir fry for the hosts to try. He said the key to making a good stir fry is to get your wok as hot as possible.

Alma Kitchen is one of 21 restaurants that will be participating in the event in the Grosse Pointe area, which includes the five Pointes as well St. Clair Shores. Restaurants will have a variety of special items and pre-fixe deals.

If you want to participate you should consider getting a Grosse Pointe Passport. You can pick it up at the participating restaurants or at the Chamber of Commerce. Then for every participating restaurant you eat at, you will receive a stamp. This includes both dine-in and carry-out. At the end of the week you turn it in to Abigail Turnbull to get entered into the raffle. The sponsors and participating restaurants have donated a variety of gifts and gift cards to give away.

For more information, visit the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce website.