Knockout movie to watch this weekend

Greg Russel gives his reel opinions. – The weekend is the perfect time to hit the theater and enjoy a movie. There is nothing better than popcorn and a refreshing beverage while you watch a feature on the big screen. Greg Russell joined host Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for Reel Talk to share his opinions on two things you can watch this weekend.

“Creed III” hits theaters this weekend starring Michael B. Jordan returning as Adonis Creed, and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson. This highly anticipated movie is about Adonis Creed going up against his childhood friend in a boxing match after Damian is released from prison and feel he is owed the life Creed has gone on to live. Russell says everyone will love this movie.

Emmy award winner Eugene Levy will star in The Reluctant Traveler which premiers on Apple TV+. Eugene Levy spends time traveling around the world and checking out different things. Russell said this show is “funny but also informative.”

To learn more about what to watch this weekend, watch the video above.